  • By Bushra Saleem
Google, Amazon, Microsoft: US tech giants on Iran hitlist amid rising conflict

Iran reveals list of 29 targets in the US and Israel, including top tech companies

  • By Bushra Saleem
Iran is all set to target the top United States tech companies and banks as the conflict with America and Israel escalates.

According to Al Jazeera, an Iranian outlet affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tasnim news agency shares a list of American companies, including Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle, and describes them as “Iran’s new targets.”

Tasnim news agency said, “As the scope of the regional war expands to an infrastructure war, the scope of Iran’s legitimate targets expands.”

It is worth noting that the buildings included in the target list are located in Persian Gulf countries and Israel.

Iran’s state broadcaster on Wednesday, March 11, referring to the US and Israel as “the enemy,” said that they had declared financial institutions as targets themselves due to an attack on a Tehran bank branch, calling it an “illegitimate and unusual act in war.”

A spokesperson for the Khatam Al Anbiya Headquarters, a group described as IRGC-owned by the United Nations, stated, “The enemy left our hands open to targeting economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime in the region.”

Iran previously attacked data centers in the Gulf, striking Amazon Web Services facilities in the UAE and Bahrain and causing outages for banking, payments, enterprise, and consumer services in the region. 

