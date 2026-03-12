California governor breaks silence after 'surprise' Iran attack warning from FBI ‎

News
  By Bushra Saleem
  By Bushra Saleem
California Governor Gavin Newsom shared an important update after the "surprise" drone attack warning.

‎According to CNN, Newsom, on Wednesday, March 11, downplayed Iran's drone threat warning, saying there is no “imminent threat” to the state.

‎ Federal authorities had alerted state officials of unverified claims by Iranian-affiliated actors desiring to conduct potential drone attacks.

‎The FBI memo sent to local law enforcement and officials in California contained unvetted and unverified information for their awareness, according to several officials who had seen it.

‎The memo reads, “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland."

‎The memo further highlighted that there are threats of attack on "unspecified targets in California" after the US conducted strikes against Iran.

‎Following the alert, the California governor announced on social media that he was in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials over all threats to California, especially related to the conflict in the Middle East.

‎“While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state,” Newsom wrote.

‎President Donald Trump said later Wednesday that the government is investigating the unverified claim.

