Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB achieves record-breaking day with two golds

Team GB chiefs have hailed Britain’s greatest day at a Winter Olympics after celebrating two gold medals, in the mixed snowboard cross and mixed team skeleton in Milano Cortina.
Super Sunday started with Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale storming to a surprise victory in Livigno, with Bankes dramatically overtaking the French team with four turns remaining to take mixed snowboard cross gold, The Guardian reported.
Less than five hours later, Tabitha Stoecker and Matt Weston added a second British gold in the mixed team skeleton in Cortina after Weston overturned a 0.30sec deficit following Stoecker’s run to beat Germany by 0.17sec.
That result also made Weston, who won gold in the individual event on Friday, the joint most decorated British Winter Olympian in history with Lizzy Yarnold.
He said, “I’m extremely proud of what I’ve been able to achieve in the past couple of days. To win the first ever team event is absolutely amazing – and to win it with such a great teammate is the icing on the cake.”
It was not quite a perfect day for Team GB, however. Mia Brookes was seen as the snowboard slopestyle favourite, having won the world title as a 16-year-old. But she fell on both her runs in qualifying, finishing 16th overall, and misses out on the final on Tuesday.