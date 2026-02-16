Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph

Michael Jordan celebrated first Daytona 500 victory after Tyler Reddick’s win.
According to ESPN, Jordan, six-time NBA champion, is now a Daytona 500 winner, too.
Tyler Reddick won "The Great American Race" on Sunday with a last-lap pass at Daytona International Speedway that sent Jordan into a frantic celebration.
The NBA Hall of Famer bear-hugged Reddick in Victory Lane and then jointly hoisted the Harley J. Earl Trophy with the 23XI Racing driver.
Jordan, who turns 63 on Tuesday, will get a Daytona 500 ring for his birthday and made it known in Victory Lane that he wears a size 13.
"It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won't even know," Jordan said.
The moment captured the message team co-owner Denny Hamlin, who finished 31st in Sunday's bid to become the third driver in history to win four Daytona 500s, delivered to 23XI employees in a team meeting ahead of NASCAR's season opener.
Reddick, in a Toyota, led only one lap Sunday: the one to the checkered flag. He was the 25th different driver to lead a lap for a new Daytona 500 record.
"Just incredible how it all played out. Just true Daytona madness. I've already lost my voice from screaming. Never thought I'd be Daytona 500 champion," Reddick said.
Reddick won for the ninth time in the Cup Series and first time since late in the 2024 season.
Winless last year, Reddick was primarily focused on his infant son, who was found to have a tumor in his chest that affected his heart. Reddick opened last year with a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500.