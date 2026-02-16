News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance

  • By Fatima Nadeem
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Anthony Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
Anthony Edwards was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA All-Star Game on Monday, February 16.

This comes after Edwards delivered standout performance, leading the USA Stars to dominant victory over the USA Stripes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made three assists, earning the prestigious Kobe Bryant Trophy.

After winning the award, Edwards expressed, "It means a lot. I love Minnesota, and I know Minnesota loves me. I said I wasn't going to put on a show for them but I gave them a show," as per BBC Sports.

In the 75th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, the traditional Eastern Conference against Western Conference format was replaced with a new structure.

Instead of a single full-length game, the event featured a round-robin tournament with four 12-minutes games.

These games were contested between a team of young American players, a team of veteran American stars and a team of international players.

In the All-Star championship game, Edwards, Chet Holmgren and Tyrese Maxey, all scored key points as the USA Stars dominated.

The older Stripes team started the match poorly, missing their first ten shots which allowed the younger Stars to take 12-1 lead and eventually won the match.

Several celebrities and well-known figures, on the other hand, attended the All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

