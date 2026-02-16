News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players

Ramadan requires Muslims to abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset as an act of religious devotion

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) are adjusting their schedules for Ramadan this week.

Matches will briefly pause to allow Muslim players to break their fast during the month-long period of daily fasting from dawn to sunset.

Since sunset in the UK during Ramadan falls between roughly 5pm and 7pm GMT, only fixtures with kick-offs around sunset (Saturday 05:30, Sunday 04:30 GMT) are affected, as per BBC Sports.

One of the central practices in Islam, called a "pillar," requires Muslims to abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset as an act of religious devotion, self control and spiritual reflection.

The procedure, in place since April 2021, will see play stop at the earliest convenient moment, such as a goal-kick, free-kick, or throw-in, so that Muslims players who are fasting can drink water and regain energy without disrupting the flow of the game.

The very first break took place in a game between Leicester City and Crystal Palace in April 2021.

“We want to make sure players can perform at their best while observing their faith. These breaks are designed to be practical, brief, and respectful,” EPL said in a statement.

Notable Muslim players include Mohamed Salah, William Saliba, Amad Diallo and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

