Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Dolphins' decision to release Bradley is part of a larger effort to rebuild the team

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly set to release their key defensive player Bradley Chubb.

Bradley has been with the Dolphins since 2022, joining them from the Denver Broncos at the trade line.

Shortly after the trade, the 29-year-old signed five year contract extension with the club worth $110 million with Miami.

Last season, he played all 17 games, recording 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, marking strong return after missing the 2024 season due to torn ACL.

As per multiple reports, Bradley will now become a free agent, allowing another team to sign him to strengthen their pass rush for 2026.

Reports further revealed that Dolphins' decision to release Bradley is part of a larger effort to rebuild the team.

Earlier they traded Jaelen Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles and this offseason they also bought new head coach and general manager.

By releasing Bradley now, the Dolphins will face "dead cap" charge of about $23.86 million on their 2026 salary cup, but they will only save roughly $7.34 million in actual player salary.

Over his last three full season, Bradley has consistently performed at a high level, recording at least eight sacks each season.

