  • By Fatima Nadeem
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement

Formula 1 has announced a multi-year extension with the Circuit de Barcelona‑Catalunya

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Barcelona is set to host Formula 1 races until 2032 under a new agreement.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will alternate each year with the Belgian Grand Prix and despite the addition of a new Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid for 2026, the Barcelona circuit will remain on the F1 calendar.

The event at the venue will be renamed the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and is scheduled for June 2026.

As per BBC Sports, the future of track as an F1 circuit had been in doubt but it will also stage races in 2028, 2030 and 2032.

Formula 1's chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement, noting, "Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula One fans there always welcome us with such passion."

He continued, "I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come."

"The team have invested heavily in the circuit and hosted fantastic fan festivals in recent years so we look forward to seeing how they continue to develop the experience, both for attendees at the race and for the city as a whole," Stefano added.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was constructed in 1991 and hosted the Spanish Grand Prix in the same year.

