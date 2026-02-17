Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash

News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Michael Jordan is facing online backlash after a brief interaction with a child during celebrations at the Daytona 500 sparked controversy, with critics questioning whether the gesture was appropriate.

The celebration following 23XI Racing’s landmark win at the Daytona 500 turned into an unexpected online talking point after a brief Victory Lane moment involving team co-owner began circulating on social media, Hindustan Times reported.

Jordan has been accused on social media of “inappropriately touching” a child, in a video doing the rounds.

Jordan was at the center of jubilant scenes after driver Tyler Reddick secured the team’s first Daytona 500 victory, hugging crew members and celebrating with family and team staff.

The win marked a milestone for the NASCAR outfit co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin and drew widespread attention from sports fans.

Breaking 911 posted a short video on X that appears to show Jordan playfully reaching toward a child during the celebration, touching his legs and tugging at his t-shit. However, the gesture did not sit well with Netizens.

Breaking 911 captioned the clip, “Interesting celebration choice by Michael Jordan after winning the Daytona 500,” quickly drawing reactions and sparking debate over what the gesture showed.

Shadow of Ezra shared the clip with the caption, “Michael Jordan is currently facing backlash after inappropriately touching a child during live television.”

