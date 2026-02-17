Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak 

American skating superstar Ilia Malinin made a heartbreaking confession about the emotional toll after his Winter Olympics failure.
According to Olympics, Malinin opened up about his mental health struggles after the gold medal snub at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
In the first public statement after falling twice during the free skate performance, the 21-year-old wrote a touching post on his Instagram on Monday, February 16.
Malinin said, “On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside.”
“Vile online hatred attacks the mind, and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure. It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story,” he added.
Malinin arrived at Milano Cortina as the favourite for gold, as he has been undefeated since last 2023. He even helped the US in winning the team event and was expected to take home double gold in the men’s singles.
However, after a double fall, he shockingly finished in eighth place in the men’s skating.
Malinin has also teased his fans and followers that something is coming on Saturday, February 21, sparking speculations about his participation in the upcoming 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.