News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak

Ilia Malinin opens up about mental health struggle after fall at the 2026 Winter Olympics

  • By Bushra Saleem
Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak
Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak 

American skating superstar Ilia Malinin made a heartbreaking confession about the emotional toll after his Winter Olympics failure.

According to Olympics, Malinin opened up about his mental health struggles after the gold medal snub at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

In the first public statement after falling twice during the free skate performance, the 21-year-old wrote a touching post on his Instagram on Monday, February 16.

Malinin said, “On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside.”

“Vile online hatred attacks the mind, and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure. It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story,” he added.

Malinin arrived at Milano Cortina as the favourite for gold, as he has been undefeated since last 2023. He even helped the US in winning the team event and was expected to take home double gold in the men’s singles.

However, after a double fall, he shockingly finished in eighth place in the men’s skating.

Malinin has also teased his fans and followers that something is coming on Saturday, February 21, sparking speculations about his participation in the upcoming 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph
Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB achieves record-breaking day with two golds
Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB achieves record-breaking day with two golds
Daytona 500: Starting time, TV schedule and all you need to know
Daytona 500: Starting time, TV schedule and all you need to know
Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold
Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold

Popular News

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
7 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path

Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
3 hours ago
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying

Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
2 hours ago