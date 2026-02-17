News
Nicola Peltz's husband recently confirmed a rift between him with his family

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash

Nicola Peltz recently rolled out a sweet message for her friend Alison Albright.

The 31-year-old billionaire heiress, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, February 16.

She posted a sweet photo of the two long-time pals with both donning blue gowns with caption, "happy birthday to my sister for life i love you so much (sic)."

Nicola Peltz’s husband recently confirmed a rift between him with his family

Her post comes amidst her in-laws David Beckham and Victoria Beckham hosted an early lavish early for their youngest son, who will turn 21 on February 20.

For the wedding, the family transformed the Mayfair hotspot into a black-tie Beatles-inspired extravaganza.

It comes a month after the eldest son of the Beckhams dropped bombshell claims about his famous parents of controlling the media narrative about their family.

According to him, they prioritise their brand image over personal relationships.

In a lengthy Instagram rant on January 12, the 26-year-old content creator also claimed that David and Victoria even said that his wife Nicola was “not family” the night before their wedding in 2022.

Brooklyn Beckham also claimed that his David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tried to sabotage his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

