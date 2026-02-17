Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud

The Beckham Family has taken center stage as they celebrated a major milestone amid family feud with Brooklyn Beckham.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham recently hosted an early birthday celebration for their youngest son, Cruz Beckham.
Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Spice Girls alum shared the glimpses of the event, which took place at The MAINE Mayfair and was attended by close friends and family members, including Emma Bunton, Victoria’s former bandmate from the Spice Girls.
“Celebrating Cruz early!! We love you so much!!! @cruzbeckham,” the 51-year-old fashion designer wrote in her Instagram caption.
In a shared snap on Instagram, Victoria wore a flowing navy gown of her own design while on stage with Jackie, 30, and Harper, speaking confidently into a microphone.
Cruz’s party, themed The Grand Beatles Ball, included a performance from a Beatles tribute band.
The singer, who turns 21 on Friday, February 20, also performed for guests alongside his new band, Cruz Beckham & The Breakers.
His girlfriend, Jackie also shared photos along with the caption, “the most special early birthday celebrations for our favorite person.”
She added. “i love every one of you so much and what an unbelievably beautiful night we had.”
David and Victoria’s oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were noticeably absent from the celebration.
It comes after Brooklyn made a shocking statement last month, alleging that Victoria had hijacked his wedding to wife Nicola Peltz.