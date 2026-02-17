Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance

Ryan Reynolds seems to be visibly "stunned" in a new video posted on social media, a week after his wife Blake Lively’s controversial court appearance.
The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his true reaction after Wrexham handed a dream FA Cup draw against Chelsea.
Accompanied by his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman, the IF performer was left stunned by the draw of the fifth round of the FA Cup, as the former's club, Wrexham, paired with Chelsea.
Reynolds even captioned the post, writing, “Chelsea at the Racecourse! Holy crap.”
Under his post, even Jackman commented, “I’m telling him what he wants to happen?! The madness.”
Moreover, his 57-year-old costar was also the first to clock that Wrexham had come out of the pot, with Liam Rosenior's Premier League giants set to visit.
For the unversed, the tie will take place at the Stok Cae Ras, and the two Marvel on-screen superstars will be in attendance.
Ryan Reynolds’ comes a week after his wife made an appearance at the court in New York related in connection to her legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni.
The 38-year-old actress inadvertently colour-coordinated with Baldoni, sparking controversy
For the unversed, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will meet in court on May 18 as they were not able to come to a settlement.