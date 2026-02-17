News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance

Ryan Reynolds reveals true feelings a week after Blake Lively made court appearance in ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni

  • By Salima Bhutto
Ryan Reynolds stunned a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance

Ryan Reynolds seems to be visibly "stunned" in a new video posted on social media, a week after his wife Blake Lively’s controversial court appearance.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his true reaction after Wrexham handed a dream FA Cup draw against Chelsea.

Accompanied by his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman, the IF performer was left stunned by the draw of the fifth round of the FA Cup, as the former's club, Wrexham, paired with Chelsea.


Reynolds even captioned the post, writing, “Chelsea at the Racecourse! Holy crap.”

Under his post, even Jackman commented, “I’m telling him what he wants to happen?! The madness.”

Moreover, his 57-year-old costar was also the first to clock that Wrexham had come out of the pot, with Liam Rosenior's Premier League giants set to visit.

For the unversed, the tie will take place at the Stok Cae Ras, and the two Marvel on-screen superstars will be in attendance.

Ryan Reynolds’ comes a week after his wife made an appearance at the court in New York related in connection to her legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni.

The 38-year-old actress inadvertently colour-coordinated with Baldoni, sparking controversy

For the unversed, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will meet in court on May 18 as they were not able to come to a settlement.

Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95
Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
HBO hit series 'The White Lotus S4' to feature popular Indian actress?
HBO hit series 'The White Lotus S4' to feature popular Indian actress?
Kanye West makes big move amid ex Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton 'baby plans'
Kanye West makes big move amid ex Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton 'baby plans'
Angelina Jolie announces big move after shocking revelation
Angelina Jolie announces big move after shocking revelation
Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ Nicola in surprise statement amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ Nicola in surprise statement amid family feud

Popular News

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
26 minutes ago
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
an hour ago
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
3 hours ago