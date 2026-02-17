News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album

The 'No Role Modelz' rapper has announced the 2026 'The Fall-Off' arena tour, with new UK dates

  • By Hania Jamil
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final The Fall-Off album
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album

J. Cole has announced details of the 2026 arena tour, which includes six UK dates, after releasing his seventh and final album, The Fall-Off.

The highly anticipated shows are set to mark the rapper, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, first solo tour in five years, following his Off-Season Tour in 2021.

It also marked his first global run in nearly a decade since the 2017 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.

The new dates come in honour of J. Cole's latest studio album, The Fall-Off, which was released on February 6.

Over 50 cities are included in the upcoming tour, with the show set to kick off on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center.

The rapper will then perform in Miami, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Moreover, August cities include New York, Chicago, Boston, Denver, Seattle, Sacramento and more, before the final leg of the US shows takes place in September, with further dates lined up in LA, Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas and more.

European and UK dates commence in October with gigs in Amsterdam, Cologne, Zurich and more, and UK and Ireland dates include two stops at The O2 in London.

J. Cole will wrap up the tour with final shows in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in December.

Notably, the tickets for the world tour go on sale on Friday, February 20.

Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance

Popular News

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home
49 minutes ago
UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years

UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years

52 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason

Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
3 hours ago