J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album

J. Cole has announced details of the 2026 arena tour, which includes six UK dates, after releasing his seventh and final album, The Fall-Off.
The highly anticipated shows are set to mark the rapper, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, first solo tour in five years, following his Off-Season Tour in 2021.
It also marked his first global run in nearly a decade since the 2017 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.
The new dates come in honour of J. Cole's latest studio album, The Fall-Off, which was released on February 6.
Over 50 cities are included in the upcoming tour, with the show set to kick off on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center.
The rapper will then perform in Miami, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.
Moreover, August cities include New York, Chicago, Boston, Denver, Seattle, Sacramento and more, before the final leg of the US shows takes place in September, with further dates lined up in LA, Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas and more.
European and UK dates commence in October with gigs in Amsterdam, Cologne, Zurich and more, and UK and Ireland dates include two stops at The O2 in London.
J. Cole will wrap up the tour with final shows in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in December.
Notably, the tickets for the world tour go on sale on Friday, February 20.