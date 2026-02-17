News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner set to celebrate three years of relationship anniversary in Summer this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kylie Jenner is seemingly evaluating her beau, Timothée Chalamet, with one last relationship test!

The Marty Supreme star might be winning in his professional life, but he has to prove his true commitment to his lady love.

Kylie, who is totally baby crazy, wanted to have kids first before taking their whirlwind romance to the next level with marriage plans. 

The youngest member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan has a high agenda for her romance, which is having more kids with Timothée, as she believes real life began after having children in the family. 

Notably, the beauty mogul, who is already a mother to her eight-year-old daughter, Stormi, and a four-year-old son, Aire, with her ex-partner, Travis Scott, is starting to miss having a baby around. 

"They’re coming up to their third anniversary, and this is by far the healthiest and most drama-free relationship Kylie’s ever been in – all her friends and family are telling her to go for it," the insider close to the couple recently told Heat magazine.

The tipster continued that Timothée Chalamet has no problem being a dad as he shares a close bond with her "partner of three years' kids."

For those unaware, the couple will celebrate three years of their relationship in the summer of 2023.

Kylie and Timothée confirmed their romance publicly after the Call Me By Your Name actor mentioned the businesswoman in his acceptance speech at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards.   

