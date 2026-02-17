News
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years

The CNN reporter will not renew his contract with CBS, bringing his tenure as a correspondent to end

Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' amid CBS News shake-up

In a major shake-up at CBS News, Anderson Cooper will leave 60 Minutes, ending a significant chapter of his reporting career.

As per PEOPLE, the 57-year-old reporter will not renew his contract with CBS, bringing his tenure as a correspondent to a close.

The CNN journalist told the outlet that the choice was ultimately guided by family considerations.

“Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honors of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors, and camera crews in the business,” he said.

Cooper continued, “For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me.”

He shares two sons, Wyatt (4) and Sebastian (3), with ex Benjamin Maisani and has described their co-parenting as ‘very natural.’

On Cooper’s statement, CBS said, "For more than two decades, Anderson Cooper has taken 60 Minutes viewers on journeys to faraway places, told us unforgettable stories, reported consequential investigations and interviewed many prominent figures.”

The outlet added, We're grateful to him for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return."

Cooper became part of 60 Minutes in 2007 while still anchoring CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360°, making him one of the rare journalists with top roles on both cable and network TV.

Notably, Cooper renewed his contract with CNN in December 2025 and continues to anchor Anderson Cooper 360° as well as co-host CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special alongside Andy Cohen.

