Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update

Taylor Swift recently made an unexpected move a few hours after terrorism charges were filed against a suspect involved in her 2024’s Vienna concert.
The 36-year-old singer was given a surprise role in Team USA's Winter Olympics preparations, as reported by Daily Mail.
On Monday, February 16, the U.S. Figure Skating Olympic team posted a video on its official Istagram account.
In the video, it announced that the Opalite songstress was supporting the US figure skating team, including Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, ahead of a big competition, scheduled for this week.
The video kicks off with each figure skater's silhouette, as Swift could be seen saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa and Isabeau."
The Fate of Ophelia singer, who is engaged to Travis Kelce, then calls the women "three American showgirls on ice," a nod to her latest hit album, The Life of a Showgirl.
In a 1:50 minute video, Swift could be seen introducing the leading ladies, as she says, "Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she's fought, and how the ones she's lost have meant as much as the wins.
For Glenn, the Love Story hitmaker says, "Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief.”
As for Alysa, the Anti Hero performer shared, “She walked away from skating when she was 16, then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now.”
In the end, for Isabeau, Swift shares, I mean, she's destiny personified.
Taylor Swift’s appearance comes few hours after a 21-year-old Austrian man was formally charged over a plot to attack at her concert in Vienna in August 2024.
He faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted.