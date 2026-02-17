Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, who plays a queer hockey player on the hit series, has paid homage to the legendary actor Robert Duvall after his death.
Following the heartbreaking news of the Oscar winner's death, Hudson turned to his Instagram Stories to express his admiration for the Apocalypse Now actor.
"One of my heroes has passed away," the 25-year-old penned with a heartbroken emoji alongside a picture of Robert.
The text further read, "RIP you beautiful man and fantastic actor."
Robert's death was confirmed by his wife, Luciana, on Monday, February 16, in a statement, where she shared that she "said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time" yesterday.
He was a notable name in the entertainment industry and secured his first Oscar nomination for his iconic The Godfather (1972) role, Tom Hagen, which he reprised in the 1974 sequel.
Robert Duvall secured his Oscar award for Best Actor in 1983 for his performance in Tender Mercies.
On the other hand, Heated Rivalry is set to have a second season; however, details of the release and filming have not been reported.