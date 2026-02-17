News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death

'The Godfather' star Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday

  • By Hania Jamil
Hudson Williams pays tribute to hero Robert Duvall after his death
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, who plays a queer hockey player on the hit series, has paid homage to the legendary actor Robert Duvall after his death.

Following the heartbreaking news of the Oscar winner's death, Hudson turned to his Instagram Stories to express his admiration for the Apocalypse Now actor.

"One of my heroes has passed away," the 25-year-old penned with a heartbroken emoji alongside a picture of Robert.

picture credit: Hudson Williams/ Instagram
picture credit: Hudson Williams/ Instagram

The text further read, "RIP you beautiful man and fantastic actor."

Robert's death was confirmed by his wife, Luciana, on Monday, February 16, in a statement, where she shared that she "said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time" yesterday.

He was a notable name in the entertainment industry and secured his first Oscar nomination for his iconic The Godfather (1972) role, Tom Hagen, which he reprised in the 1974 sequel.

Robert Duvall secured his Oscar award for Best Actor in 1983 for his performance in Tender Mercies.

On the other hand, Heated Rivalry is set to have a second season; however, details of the release and filming have not been reported.

Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update

Popular News

SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program

SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
42 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason

Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
60 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
an hour ago