Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian took a big step for daughter North West amid the divorce rumours of her ex-husband Kanye West with Bianca Censori.
According to PEOPLE, the mother of four is focusing on a business as her daughter is launching a new fashion and beauty brand.
For that, she is working on trademarks filed under daughter’s name.
As per legal documents dated January 14, the reality star applied for a trademark for the company name "NOR11," which suggests that the action is on behalf of her 12-year-old daughter.
As per the documents, the eldest daughter’s new venture includes a variety of clothing, accessories and skincare products.
The news comes after the rumours that her ex-husband has reportedly split from his current wife, Bianca Censori.
According to Heat Word reports published on February 14, the couple has decided to divorce and end their brief marriage after nearly three years.
Moreover, according to TMZ, his wife is all set to testify in his legal battle.
For the unversed, Kanye West’s ex-project manager, Tony Saxon, is suing the rapper over how he handled the controversial remodeling of his Malibu mansion.
The lawsuit is headed for trial on February 21, 2026.