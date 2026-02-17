News
  • By Web Desk
Entertainment

Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’

Bianca Cencori makes shocking decision after years of 'going through hell' with Kanye West

  • By Web Desk
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’

Bianca Cencori in no mood to follow Kanye West's league anymore, in fact, she's planning to drop a bombshell on the rapper very soon.

The Australian architect, who tied the knot with Kanye in December of 2022 is now feeling a shift in power dynamics between the couple as she no longer Ye's "sexy puppet".

Inside sources are claiming that after going through very controversial publicity stunts with Kanye, she is now eyeing a way to get rid of the father-of-four once and for all.

 "She pretty much did anything he asked. But that’s not at all how she operates now," an inside source spilled to a renowned American outlet.

The insiders have also claimed that the 31-year-old is not only planing to part ways with Kanye, she might also drop an explosive tell-all memoir after going "through hell" for years.

"Right now she’s positioning herself so that when she leaves, she’s in control of the narrative and Kanye is the one left scrambling," the source added.

Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95
Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
HBO hit series 'The White Lotus S4' to feature popular Indian actress?
HBO hit series 'The White Lotus S4' to feature popular Indian actress?
Kanye West makes big move amid ex Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton 'baby plans'
Kanye West makes big move amid ex Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton 'baby plans'
Angelina Jolie announces big move after shocking revelation
Angelina Jolie announces big move after shocking revelation

Popular News

Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’

Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
33 minutes ago
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
an hour ago
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
2 hours ago