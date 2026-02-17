Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’

Bianca Cencori in no mood to follow Kanye West's league anymore, in fact, she's planning to drop a bombshell on the rapper very soon.
The Australian architect, who tied the knot with Kanye in December of 2022 is now feeling a shift in power dynamics between the couple as she no longer Ye's "sexy puppet".
Inside sources are claiming that after going through very controversial publicity stunts with Kanye, she is now eyeing a way to get rid of the father-of-four once and for all.
"She pretty much did anything he asked. But that’s not at all how she operates now," an inside source spilled to a renowned American outlet.
The insiders have also claimed that the 31-year-old is not only planing to part ways with Kanye, she might also drop an explosive tell-all memoir after going "through hell" for years.
"Right now she’s positioning herself so that when she leaves, she’s in control of the narrative and Kanye is the one left scrambling," the source added.