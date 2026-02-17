News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split

The 'Babygirl' starlet is said to have attracted the attention by the Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban marriage ends
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban marriage ends

Nicole Kidman is reportedly being romantically pursued by MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem following her split from husband Keith Urban.

According to TMZ, the Babygirl starlet is said to have attracted the attention by the Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International Paul Salem.

The business mogul is said to have made it clear to close confidants that he would like to date Kidman.

The reports suggested that Kidman and Salem share a mutual friend circle and have met twice in group settings.

Despite the buzz, the two have not spent any time alone together and are not currently dating, multiple sources told the outlet.

The source shared that Kidman is still currently single and not actively dating anyone after her high-profile divorce from country singer Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman filed for a divorce in October and they finalized in January.

Meanwhile, Salem and his ex-wife, Navyn Salem, divorced in 2021, and share four daughters together.

Notably, Kidman met Tom Cruise on the set of Days of Thunder and they married on Christmas Eve 1990, and divorced in 2001.

They adopted two children, Bella and Connor.

Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95
Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition

Popular News

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
11 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path

Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
3 hours ago
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying

Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
2 hours ago