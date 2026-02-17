Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is reportedly being romantically pursued by MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem following her split from husband Keith Urban.
According to TMZ, the Babygirl starlet is said to have attracted the attention by the Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International Paul Salem.
The business mogul is said to have made it clear to close confidants that he would like to date Kidman.
The reports suggested that Kidman and Salem share a mutual friend circle and have met twice in group settings.
Despite the buzz, the two have not spent any time alone together and are not currently dating, multiple sources told the outlet.
The source shared that Kidman is still currently single and not actively dating anyone after her high-profile divorce from country singer Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.
Kidman filed for a divorce in October and they finalized in January.
Meanwhile, Salem and his ex-wife, Navyn Salem, divorced in 2021, and share four daughters together.
Notably, Kidman met Tom Cruise on the set of Days of Thunder and they married on Christmas Eve 1990, and divorced in 2001.
They adopted two children, Bella and Connor.