News
  • By Web Desk
Sports

Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury confirmed his return to boxing

  • By Web Desk
Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback
Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback

Tyson Fury made a daring decision ahead of his anticipated boxing return.

The Gypsy King will end his retirement and return to boxing on April 11, after a 16-month absence to face Russian-born heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in a bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking to the 5 Live Boxing podcast with Steve Bunce, the two-time heavyweight world champion said he would "do it all" by himself for his comeback training camp.

"[I've got a] PhD in boxing. I don't need a trainer, I don't need a nutritionist, I don't need a mind coach, I don't need a sleep coach and I definitely don't need a strength coach," he continued.

The Brit added, "Here's what I need in boxing - someone to wash my gumshield out and give me some water between rounds, and give me a smear of Vaseline across the eyes, and leave the rest to me."

Sugarhill Steward, a well-known boxing coach and the nephew of the late champion Emmanuel Steward has served as Fury's main coach for the past six years.

Fury had retired at the end of 2024 following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk and spent a year away from boxing before announcing his return on January 4.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out
Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak
Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph
Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB achieves record-breaking day with two golds
Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB achieves record-breaking day with two golds
Daytona 500: Starting time, TV schedule and all you need to know
Daytona 500: Starting time, TV schedule and all you need to know

Popular News

Effective ways to treat and reduce adverse effects caused by chemotherapy

Effective ways to treat and reduce adverse effects caused by chemotherapy
60 minutes ago
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics

Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics

44 minutes ago
Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home
2 hours ago