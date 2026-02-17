Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback

Tyson Fury made a daring decision ahead of his anticipated boxing return.
The Gypsy King will end his retirement and return to boxing on April 11, after a 16-month absence to face Russian-born heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in a bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Speaking to the 5 Live Boxing podcast with Steve Bunce, the two-time heavyweight world champion said he would "do it all" by himself for his comeback training camp.
"[I've got a] PhD in boxing. I don't need a trainer, I don't need a nutritionist, I don't need a mind coach, I don't need a sleep coach and I definitely don't need a strength coach," he continued.
The Brit added, "Here's what I need in boxing - someone to wash my gumshield out and give me some water between rounds, and give me a smear of Vaseline across the eyes, and leave the rest to me."
Sugarhill Steward, a well-known boxing coach and the nephew of the late champion Emmanuel Steward has served as Fury's main coach for the past six years.
Fury had retired at the end of 2024 following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk and spent a year away from boxing before announcing his return on January 4.