Ronda Rousey announces surprising MMA comeback after nearly decade

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey announced her return to the MMA for the first time in nearly a decade.
She is widely regarded as the most famous female MMA fighter ever.
Rousey, the first woman to both sign with the UFC and win a UFC championship belt is set to face fellow MMA star Gina Carano in May at the Intuit Dome in California in what will be the first mixed martial arts fight ever streamed live on Netflix.
"Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women's combat sport history!" Rousey said in a statement to ESPN.
"And we're partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come... much more."
The fight which is scheduled on May 16 will consist of five rounds and take place in the 145lb (10st 5lb).
The 39-year-old competed in WWE after retiring from mixed martial arts at the age of 29.
After remaining undefeated for five years, Rousey unexpectedly lost her UFC bantamweight title to Holly Holm.
She then returned to fight Amanda Nunes the next year but was defeated again, leading her to retire from MMA.
In 2025, Rousey revealed that serious concussion problems were a key reason for her retirement.