News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Ronda Rousey announces surprising MMA comeback after nearly decade

Ronda Rousey is widely regarded as the most famous female MMA fighter ever

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Ronda Rousey announces surprising MMA comeback after nearly decade
Ronda Rousey announces surprising MMA comeback after nearly decade

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey announced her return to the MMA for the first time in nearly a decade.

She is widely regarded as the most famous female MMA fighter ever.

Rousey, the first woman to both sign with the UFC and win a UFC championship belt is set to face fellow MMA star Gina Carano in May at the Intuit Dome in California in what will be the first mixed martial arts fight ever streamed live on Netflix.

"Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women's combat sport history!" Rousey said in a statement to ESPN.

He added, "And we're partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come... much more."

The fight which is scheduled on May 16 will consist of five rounds and take place in the 145lb (10st 5lb).

The 39-year-old competed in WWE after retiring from mixed martial arts at the age of 29.

After remaining undefeated for five years, Rousey unexpectedly lost her UFC bantamweight title to Holly Holm.

She then returned to fight Amanda Nunes the next year but was defeated again, leading her to retire from MMA.

In 2025, Rousey revealed that serious concussion problems were a key reason for her retirement.

Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract
Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract
Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback
Tyson Furry makes bold move ahead of boxing comeback
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out
Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak
Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph

Popular News

Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract

Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract
24 minutes ago
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content

Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content

44 minutes ago
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans

54 minutes ago