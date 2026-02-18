News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Mbappé slams racism at Madrid vs Benfica clash: ‘More important than match’

Kylian Mbappé strongly condemn racism at the UEFA Champions League after Real Madrid victory

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kylian Mbappé delivered a firm response in the mixed zone following Real Madrid’s 1–0 victory over Benfica, shifting the focus away from the result and toward the racist abuse directed at Vinícius Júnior during the match.

The game was temporarily suspended in the second half after Vinícius reported comments made by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. 

The referee activated the anti-racism protocol before play resumed, Managing Madrid reproted. 

Speaking to reporters afterward, Mbappé emphasized the responsibility players carry at the highest level of the sport.

The French footballer said, “We have to set an example for all the children who look up to us; there are things we can’t accept. We shouldn’t generalize. I have Portuguese friends, they treat me very well, but when someone behaves like that, it has to be said. People don’t know what happened, and that’s why they booed us.”

“I have nothing against Benfica, the club, or its coach, who for me is one of the best, and the club is the best in Portugal and one of the best in history. We can’t accept that a player who plays in Europe’s top competition behaves like that… this kid doesn’t deserve to play in the Champions League anymore, but we’ll see what happens. Let’s leave it to UEFA, who always try to do something. Now they have a serious case, and I hope they do something,” he added.

Mbappé made clear that his comments were directed at the conduct of the individual involved rather than Benfica as an institution. He also questioned the idea that an apology would be sufficient.

