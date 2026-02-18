News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87

The Denver Nuggets mourn the passing of legendary coach Doug Moe at the age of 87.

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player and Nuggets coach died on Tuesday, February 17, The New York Post reported.

His good friend and long-time Denver TV personality told the Associated Press that Moe’s son David has revealed that his father died after a long battle with cancer. However, his family has not yet made any official statement about the cause of Moe’s death.

After a successful career on court with three All-Star selections from 1968 to 1970 and winning a championship with the Oakland Oaks, the Brooklyn native remained linked to the game as a coach.

He remained head coach of the different teams, including the Nuggets, San Antonio and Philadelphia, during his around 15 years of coaching career.

Moe spent a decade coaching the Nuggets, which was also the most successful time period of the franchise.

The team, in an emotional tribute to their long-time coach, described him as a “one-of-a-kind leader and person who spearheaded one of the most successful and exciting decades in Nuggets history.”

“He will forever be loved and remembered by Nuggets fans, and his banner commemorating his 432 career victories as head coach will hang in the rafters to forever honour his incredible legacy. The organisation's thoughts are with Doug’s wife Jane, his son David and all of his family and loved ones who are hurting in this moment,” Nuggets stated.

Moe remained the head coach of the Denver-based American professional basketball team from 1980 to 1990 and won 432 games. The Nuggets reached the playoffs for nine years in a row during his tenure.

