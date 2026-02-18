2026 Winter Olympics men’s snowboard slopestyle: Start time and where to watch

Compared to other sporting events we’ve seen the last couple weeks during the 2026 Winter Olympics, snowboarding is still “young,” debuting at the 1998 Nagano games.
Yet, it’s been around long enough old enough to influence the riders in these Olympics to go big.
The men’s snowboarding slopestyle event finals happen on Wednesday, February 18, beginning at 5:20 am Eastern. The event will broadcast on USA Network and Peacock.
If you haven’t been locked in on the Winter Olympics and you don’t have cable, you have some options. Several streaming services will broadcast the figure skating live, and you can watch on DIRECTV (free trial), Sling (promotional offers as low as $4.99) and Peacock.
It is worth noting that the Olympic final for women’s snowboarding slopestyle was scrubbed off Tuesday’s schedule and moved back a day due to a heavy snowstorm in Livigno.
The slopestyle final was rescheduled to Wednesday at 2:30 pm local time (1330 GMT, 8:30 a.m. EST).
The storm delayed New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott’s attempt at a repeat. She qualified first on Sunday, an opening round that was moved up a day because of the storms rolling in.
Qualifying for freestyle aerials down the road from the snowpark in Livigno was also delayed.
The men’s ski big air finals were also scheduled later Tuesday and were set to go ahead after the storm subsided.