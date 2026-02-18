News
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking Jannik Sinner confession after Career Slam

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz currently competing in Qatar Open after Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has made shocking confession about Jannik Sinner presence in Grand Slam after winning Australian Open.

According to Sporting News, the duo have won the last nine Grand Slams and are on a level of their own. Which means they are each their biggest rivals and their biggest motivators.

That's the reality Alcaraz confronted in a recent interview where he said he's more motivated in tournaments Sinner competes in.

When Jannik is in the draw, it's much more likely that l'll reach the final rounds, and that motivates me to bring my best level, to go day by day trying to see my name in that final," Alcaraz said.

Carlos has acknowledged in the past that his showdowns against the Italian have made him a better player. That sentiment remains.

"And hopefully I can play against him, because those are the matches that really make me improve." Alcaraz added.

In a way, Alcaraz is crediting his biggest competitor for making him a better player. The Spaniard has won three of the last four slams since Sinner took the US Open and Australian Open turn in 2024-25.

Alcaraz's statements don't change anything about how the two will prepare for future tournaments, but it shows he's got his sights fixed on beating out the Italian any chance he gets.

