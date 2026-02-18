Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book set to release on May 19 at THIS price

In a significant update, Final Fantasy 9 is set to receive a new release in May 2026, marking a return for one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, Vivi.
Square Enix has unveiled a brand-new illustrated picture book set in the world of Final Fantasy IX, with the 48-page release launching on May 19, 2026, which will only be available for $17.99 USD.
For long-time fans of the 2000 RPG, this remarkable return is a character-focused story that expands on Vivi’s life ahead of the events of the original game.
Vivi marks remarkable return in new illustrated prequel story
The new book comes after Vivi’s successful rescue from the ocean by his grandfather, Quan, exploring how Quan believed Vivi might be food, eventually realising it’s worth.
From there, the two marked the start of peaceful life together, sharing meals, establishing bonds, and transforming the view that defines Vivi when players first meet him in Final Fantasy IX.
The narrative builds toward the moment of Vivi’s departure, laying the foundation for the journey that unfolds in the original PlayStation classic.
Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book pre order details, release date, more
The illustrated book is slated to hit the shelves May 19, 2026, at a cost of $17.99 USD.
Notably, the currently listed edition on the Square Enix store is in Japanese. However, Square Enix may expand it in English in the near future. Though, it has yet to be officially confirmed by the company.
As release date approaches, anticipated fans will be seeking pre-order details and potential international editions.