News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could have their first face-off of the 2026 season at the Qatar Open

  • By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out 

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to receive whopping fee for their appearance at the Qatar Open.

The top two tennis player will reportedly take home more than prize money as an appearance fee at the tournament in Doha, according to Sportskeeda.

As per the reports organizers will pay Alcaraz and Sinner $1.2 million each, more than double the prize money for the winner of the ATP 500 tournament in Doha.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner have been careful with their schedule in 2026, playing just one event, the Australian Open, so far. However, Doha event organizers have managed to attract both the top two-ranked players by compensating them through promotional fees.

The ATP 500 and 250 events are allowed to spend a hefty sum to promote the tournaments, and it can be used to convince top players, who can attract crowds and sponsors.

To keep the tournament competitive, the organizers have managed to attract the World No. 3 and the 24-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, was also in the mix but withdrew due to fatigue.

The 2026 Qatar Open also features crowd pullers Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, making it one of the most competitive ATP 500 events of the season.

Meanwhile, the ATP Doha Open organizers are offering a total prize money of $2,833,335. The singles winner will earn $529,945, and the runner-up will get $285,095.

So, even if they fall in the opening round, Alcaraz and Sinner are set to earn far more than the champion's prize at the 2026 Qatar Open.

Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak
Ilia Malinin reveals emotional struggles after Winter Olympics heartbreak
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Michael Jordan’s weird Daytona 500 celebration with minor sparks backlash
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Barcelona to host Formula One races until 2032 under new agreement
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Bradley Chubb to be released by Miami Dolphins amid roaster overhaul
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
Ramadan football breaks: Premier League, EFL adjust schedules for Muslim players
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
NBA All-Star Game 2026: Edwards named MVP after remarkable performance
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph
Michael Jordan celebrates first Daytona 500 win with Tyler Reddick’s triumph
Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB achieves record-breaking day with two golds
Winter Olympics 2026: Team GB achieves record-breaking day with two golds
Daytona 500: Starting time, TV schedule and all you need to know
Daytona 500: Starting time, TV schedule and all you need to know
Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold
Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold

Popular News

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
10 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path

Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
3 hours ago
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying

Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
2 hours ago