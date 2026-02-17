Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner’s jaw dropping Qatar Open fee revealed: Find out 

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to receive whopping fee for their appearance at the Qatar Open.
The top two tennis player will reportedly take home more than prize money as an appearance fee at the tournament in Doha, according to Sportskeeda.
As per the reports organizers will pay Alcaraz and Sinner $1.2 million each, more than double the prize money for the winner of the ATP 500 tournament in Doha.
Both Alcaraz and Sinner have been careful with their schedule in 2026, playing just one event, the Australian Open, so far. However, Doha event organizers have managed to attract both the top two-ranked players by compensating them through promotional fees.
The ATP 500 and 250 events are allowed to spend a hefty sum to promote the tournaments, and it can be used to convince top players, who can attract crowds and sponsors.
To keep the tournament competitive, the organizers have managed to attract the World No. 3 and the 24-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, was also in the mix but withdrew due to fatigue.
The 2026 Qatar Open also features crowd pullers Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, making it one of the most competitive ATP 500 events of the season.
Meanwhile, the ATP Doha Open organizers are offering a total prize money of $2,833,335. The singles winner will earn $529,945, and the runner-up will get $285,095.
So, even if they fall in the opening round, Alcaraz and Sinner are set to earn far more than the champion's prize at the 2026 Qatar Open.