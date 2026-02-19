Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement

Two months after Peter Greene was found dead in his New York City apartment, officials have finally disclosed his cause of death.
On Wednesday, February 18, New York's Chief Medical Examiner office revealed that the Pulp Fiction star had "gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery." (The axilla is the armpit.)
Notably, they mentioned that his death was caused by an "accident."
Green’s manager Gregg Edwards confirmed the death news as shared that the actor was found dead in his apartment in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on December 13.
Edwards told NBC News that a wellness check was conducted at Greene’s home after music was heard playing in his apartment for over 24 hours.
He had spoken with the actor earlier in the week.
“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards told the outlet.
He added, “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”
To note, Green made his debut with a role in 1990 in an episode of the NBC crime drama series Hardball.
Two years later, he starred in the movie Laws of Gravity, starring alongside Edie Falco.
Green performed in breakout roles in the early 1990s, including the films Clean Shaven (1993), The Mask (1994) as the antagonist, Dorian Tyrell, starring opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994), in which he was seen as antagonist Zed.