News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement

The 'Pulp Fiction' actor cause of death disclosed after he was found dead in his NYC apartment on December 12

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement
Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement

Two months after Peter Greene was found dead in his New York City apartment, officials have finally disclosed his cause of death.

On Wednesday, February 18, New York's Chief Medical Examiner office revealed that the Pulp Fiction star had "gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery." (The axilla is the armpit.)

Notably, they mentioned that his death was caused by an "accident."

Green’s manager Gregg Edwards confirmed the death news as shared that the actor was found dead in his apartment in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on December 13.

Edwards told NBC News that a wellness check was conducted at Greene’s home after music was heard playing in his apartment for over 24 hours.

He had spoken with the actor earlier in the week.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards told the outlet.

He added, “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

To note, Green made his debut with a role in 1990 in an episode of the NBC crime drama series Hardball.

Two years later, he starred in the movie Laws of Gravity, starring alongside Edie Falco.

Green performed in breakout roles in the early 1990s, including the films Clean Shaven (1993), The Mask (1994) as the antagonist, Dorian Tyrell, starring opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994), in which he was seen as antagonist Zed.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'
Bad Bunny ready for next big role after successful Super Bowl halftime show
Bad Bunny ready for next big role after successful Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama
Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama
'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74
'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74
Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shares shocking health update
Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shares shocking health update
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya

Popular News

Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement

Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement
42 minutes ago
Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know

Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know
11 hours ago
Les Wexner to testify before Congress over Epstein links: 'I have done nothing wrong'

Les Wexner to testify before Congress over Epstein links: 'I have done nothing wrong'
11 hours ago