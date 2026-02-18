News
'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74

Tom Noonan has left his fans to mourn after entertaining them with his non-stop villainous performances. 

The deceased actor, who was recognized for his incredible roles in some of the superhit movies, including Manhunter and Heat, has passed away at the age of 74.

His death was confirmed by renowned director Fred Dekker in a heartbreaking tribute on social media.

The American screenwriter and film director Tom tragically passed away on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

"Tom’s indelible performance as Frankenstein in ‘The Monster Squad’ is a highlight of my modest filmography, doubtless aided by the masterful make-up designed by Stan Winston, sculpted by Tom Woodruff Jr., and applied by Zoltan Elek," Dekker lamented.

He continued, "Having been knocked out by his performance as Francis Dollarhyde in Michael Mann’s ‘Manhunter,’ I desperately wanted Tom to read the script and consider the part, but I knew that nabbing him was probably a long shot. Nonetheless, he agreed to meet me at his Hollywood apartment to discuss the role."  

It is pertinent to note that Tom Noonan began his acting career with his early roles in the movies Heaven's Gate and Wolfen

He garnered popularity with his acting in Manhunter, The Monster Squad and Mystery Train. 

