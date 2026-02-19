News
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are set to mesmerise the audience in the upcoming film 'You, Me & Tuscany'

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are setting off fresh dating speculation just weeks before their upcoming film You, Me & Tuscany hits screens.

On Tuesday, the Little Mermaid starlet and the Bridgerton actor stepped out to attend the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics together.

The duo were spotted in the stands at the Milano Ice Skating Arena for the Women's Single Skating Short Program.

While conversing at the event, Page shared the "beautiful correlation" between figure skating and acting as he described watching the performance firsthand as an overwhelmingly powerful experience.


“It's powerful to be a part of, particularly as performers. It's a really beautiful correlation,” he continued.

Page went on to say, “There is a lot of passion that goes into that work. I think as a performer, I can relate very directly to that.”

Shortly after the duo made a joint appearance, the fans took to social media to shower love on the bond of Bailey and Page.

One commented, “They look gooooodttt together.”

Another remarked, referring to Bailey’s ex beau, “Please let this be true— and please let DDG be somewhere punching the air.”

The third noted, “They are fitting for each other,” while the fourth said, “Baby girl raised her standards!! Good for her! Upgrade!!”

To note, Their joint appearance served as a promotional stop for their upcoming romantic comedy, You, Me & Tuscany, in which they star as Michael and Anna.

You, Me & Tuscany is set to hit the theaters on April 10, 2026.

