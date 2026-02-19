News
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the world premiere of 'The Bluff' in Los Angeles

Nick Jonas couldn’t hold back his emotions and pride for Priyanka Chopra after watching The Bluff.

Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday to pen a heartfelt tribute for the Citadel starlet after they marked attendance together at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the world premiere of the action thriller.

Jonas began the caption, “An incredible night celebrating The Bluff.”

He went on to share, “@priyankachopra watching you not only lead this film but bring it to life as a producer has me beyond proud. The intention and strength that you poured into this story… I’m more in awe of you every day.”


Jonas continued, “Big congratulations to the entire cast and crew on such a powerful and beautifully made film. Can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrilling ride that is The Bluff, out February 25th on @primevideo”

For the special night, Chopra opted to don a distressed brown faux-leather outfit, identified as the "Hot Moves Faux Leather Skirt Set".

She accessorized the look with a bold choker necklace and a small woven handbag.

On the other hand, Jonas looked classy in a tailored look, sporting a brown herringbone tweed blazer over a coordinated brown button-down shirt and matching trousers.

To note,The Bluff is set to debut on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

