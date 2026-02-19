Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama 

Taylor Swift is on cloud nine after creating history with a global title.
The Opalite singer has become the sixth Global Artist of the Year after the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
According to iHeartRadio, the IFPI noted, "Swift has now won the award as many times as all other artists combined over the past ten years, which reflects both her creative consistency and the long-term global strategies supporting her releases."
Swift was marked as ineligible for this year’s Grammy nominations after skipping the date due to her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, after the nominations were locked.
For those unaware, the 14-time Grammy winner artist released her twelfth studio album in October last year.
Despite missing the eligibility date, the Shake It Off crooner has surpassed Stray Kids, Drake, The Weeknd, Grammy-winning musicians, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Morgan Wallen.
This update came after media reports claimed that the man who allegedly plotted to kill "tens of thousands" of people at Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour has now booked for terrorism charges.
The show, which was set to take place at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna in early August 2024, was immediately cancelled after murder threats.
Earlier this week, People reported that the suspect had "openly aligned himself" with the Islamic State.
He was also allegedly sharing propaganda material and videos.
As of now, Taylor Swift has not broken her silence over the matter.