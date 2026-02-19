News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama

The 'Lover' crooner breaks records with new musical achievement

  • By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama
Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama 

Taylor Swift is on cloud nine after creating history with a global title. 

The Opalite singer has become the sixth Global Artist of the Year after the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. 

According to iHeartRadio, the IFPI noted, "Swift has now won the award as many times as all other artists combined over the past ten years, which reflects both her creative consistency and the long-term global strategies supporting her releases." 

Swift was marked as ineligible for this year’s Grammy nominations after skipping the date due to her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, after the nominations were locked. 

For those unaware, the 14-time Grammy winner artist released her twelfth studio album in October last year. 

Despite missing the eligibility date, the Shake It Off crooner has surpassed Stray Kids, Drake, The Weeknd, Grammy-winning musicians, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Morgan Wallen.

This update came after media reports claimed that the man who allegedly plotted to kill "tens of thousands" of people at Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour has now booked for terrorism charges.

The show, which was set to take place at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna in early August 2024, was immediately cancelled after murder threats.

Earlier this week, People reported that the suspect had "openly aligned himself" with the Islamic State.

He was also allegedly sharing propaganda material and videos. 

As of now, Taylor Swift has not broken her silence over the matter.  

'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74
'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74
Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shares shocking health update
Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shares shocking health update
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya
Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album

Popular News

Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know

Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know
an hour ago
Les Wexner to testify before Congress over Epstein links: 'I have done nothing wrong'

Les Wexner to testify before Congress over Epstein links: 'I have done nothing wrong'
2 hours ago
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
2 hours ago