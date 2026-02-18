Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shares shocking health update 

Former Disney Channel star and podcast host, Christy Carlson Romano, revealed that she has been tested positive for cancer, after getting screened.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared an emotional video, sharing her next steps were to get a PET scan and "hopefully it’s something easy to treat."
The Even Stevens actor revealed that she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, got the screenings. Fortunately, Rooney’s results came back negative.
The reason behind getting screened was the genetic presence of disease in her family.
Both of her parents were diagnosed with cancer, and, though her mother "beat it," Romano stated her father "eventually didn't." Her maternal grandmother also died of lung cancer, she said.
"My husband's results came back completely negative," adding that she received her results while filming in Florida.
Now, she will now get a PET scan, a radioactive test that indicates the presence of underlying diseases such as cancer, cardiac diseases, and more.
Furthermore, the actress began to cry as she remembered late actor James Van Der Beek, who lost his battle with colorectal cancer at the age of 48 on February 11, tearfully calling him “a pillar of our community in Texas."
A few hours after the post went viral, fans and friends immediately gushed to the comments section to show support and love for the star in this hard time.
The American artist Karan Ashley wrote, “Praying for you. Stay encouraged that modern medicine got you a possible early diagnosis. Sending so much love.”
Christy's husband, Brendan Rooney, wrote, “You got this my beautiful wife. We will figure this out and destroy any problem that comes your way. I love you beyond words.”
“You have your team here to support u in anything and everything. We love you, Brendan and your girls! You got your warriors here fighting with you,” a fan wrote.