Bad Bunny ready for next big role after successful Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny is apparently ready for his next big role following a successful Super Bowl halftime show.
The 31-year-old singer, according to PEOPLE, will soon star in a movie based on historical drama.
The Puerto Rican music artist will act in film called Porto Rico, set in his home country.
Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, will appear alongside Javier Bardem, Edward Norton and Viggo Mortensen.
Executively produced by five-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the highly anticipated movie will be helmed by rapper Residente, marking his directorial debut.
It’s worth mentioning here that Porto Rico is not the first movie Bunny has starred in as he made his major Hollywood acting debut in the 2022 action thriller movie, Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.
Moreover, the Me porto bonito singer had previous roles in 2021’s Narcos: Mexico and 2023’s Cassandro, however, the Brad Pitt starrer marked his entry into mainstream, English-language cinema.
The MONACO hitmaker has also showcased his acting skills during his appearances on Saturday Night Live, most recently in October when he hosted the season 51 premiere.
The latest news comes a week after his successful performance at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026.
Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set drew over 135.4 million viewers, becoming the fourth most-watched halftime show in history.