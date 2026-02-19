John Travolta shares exciting personal milestone in new video on 72nd birthday

John Travolta shared a delightful update with his fans on his 72nd birthday.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, February 19, the American actor, who is well-known for his passion for aviation alongside his acting career, shared a video expressing pride as he revealed that he has officially earned his license to fly the Global Express jet.
The video was accompanied by a caption, noting, "It’s my birthday today! And I’m very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express! Thank you for all my birthday wishes!"
Shortly after Saturday Night Fever actor posted the thrilling update, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory message and birthday wishes.
One fan wrote, "Congratulations. Have an easy takeoff and a soft landing!" while another chimed in, "Congratulations !!! You are awesome ."
The third user praised the actor, writing, "You are an outstanding celebrity, smart as few others and beloved father, how not to love you. Happy Birthday John."
Travolta, the Oscar-nominated actor became extremely famous in the 1970s because of two major movies roles that had a huge cultural impact.
His character Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever made him a symbol of the disco era and his role as Danny Zuko in Grease cemented his status as a household name.