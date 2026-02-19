News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Entertainment

John Travolta shares exciting personal milestone in new video on 72nd birthday

John Travolta, the Oscar-nominated actor marked his 72nd birthday with major achievement

  • By Fatima Nadeem
John Travolta shares exciting news with fans on 72nd birthday
John Travolta shares exciting news with fans on 72nd birthday

John Travolta shared a delightful update with his fans on his 72nd birthday.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, February 19, the American actor, who is well-known for his passion for aviation alongside his acting career, shared a video expressing pride as he revealed that he has officially earned his license to fly the Global Express jet.

The video was accompanied by a caption, noting, "It’s my birthday today! And I’m very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express! Thank you for all my birthday wishes!"


Shortly after Saturday Night Fever actor posted the thrilling update, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory message and birthday wishes.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations. Have an easy takeoff and a soft landing!" while another chimed in, "Congratulations !!! You are awesome ."

The third user praised the actor, writing, "You are an outstanding celebrity, smart as few others and beloved father, how not to love you. Happy Birthday John."

Travolta, the Oscar-nominated actor became extremely famous in the 1970s because of two major movies roles that had a huge cultural impact.

His character Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever made him a symbol of the disco era and his role as Danny Zuko in Grease cemented his status as a household name. 

Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life
Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra for bringing 'The Bluff' to life
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release
Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page fuel dating rumors ahead of film release
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'
Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement
Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement
Bad Bunny ready for next big role after successful Super Bowl halftime show
Bad Bunny ready for next big role after successful Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama
Taylor Swift makes history with IFPI triumph amid concert threat drama
'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74
'Manhunter' villain star Tom Noonan breathes his last at age of 74
Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shares shocking health update
Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shares shocking health update
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'

Popular News

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
16 minutes ago
South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid

South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid
21 minutes ago
MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'

MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'
2 hours ago