Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl  

  By Fatima Hassan
Shia LaBeouf has shared first statement after being arrested for an alleged altercation in New Orleans. 

On Tuesday, February 18, Us Weekly claimed that the Transformers star was arrested due to his involvement in a physical fight that caused paramedics to be called to the scene.

Now, LaBeouf turned to his X account on Wednesday, February 18, to break his silence over the matter.

He issued the statement, while urging his fans to raise their voice against his arrest, stating, "Free me."

For those unaware, the Holes actor was booked in two counts of simple battery, with a pretrial hearing set for March 19.

This is not the first time that the American actor has been involved in a controversy. 

However, he has been connected with various legal issues since 2014. 

Shortly after his 2020 exit from Olivia Wilde‘s film Don’t Worry Darling, the actor was accused of "relentless abuse" by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.  

Speaking about the matter, Shia LaBeouf once claimed to The New York Times that "many of these allegations are not true," but he accepted "accountability" for his actions and revealed that he was in a 12-step program and therapy.     

