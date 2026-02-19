Sheheryar Munawar exciting sneak peek into his new project

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui recently dropped a sneak peek at his new project.
It all started when the 37-year-old actor gave a heartfelt shoutout to the strangers he met at the airport on his social media.
The Kuch Ankahi actor took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 19, and thanked everyone for helping him with their raw random acts.
Munawar began, "Made it in time .. thank you: 1) to the gentleman who ran to give me my bag that i had forgotten at the security check in.
"2) the lady who zipped up my bag pack and handed me my watch that was falling out.
"3) the gentleman at the gate who still let me quickly use the toilet - bless you."
The Khel Khel Mein actor went on to say, "4) and ofcourse all the ones in between that let me cut line."
The Ho Mann Jahaan performer also noted that as much as he wants to avoid the 7am flight.
The actor, who got married to Maheen Siddiqui in 2024, also tagged her, telling, "You were right, I guess you do attract what you fear."
Along with the gratitude post, he posted a a picture of script that had a name Dar-E-Nijaat.
This turns out to be Sheheryar Munawar's upcoming drama serial on ARY Digital, which also stars Dur-e-Fishan, and Nameer Khan.