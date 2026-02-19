Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry

Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about his shocking experience with the casting couch, admitting, “I did face it,” and shedding light on the darker side of the film industry.
While speaking with Filmfare, the Left Right Left actor made a shocking revelation about facing the casting couch during his early years.
Opening up about his experiences, Rajeev said, "You will probably hear it from everyone. It is a part and parcel of every industry.”
He went on to say, “Someone powerful or someone who is in a position to make a difference to your career or to your life, would try and exploit you. If he wants to. So yes, I did face it. Not on one occasion but a couple of occasions.”
The Fever star also added, “And I had to make the choice. I had made my choice. And to be honest, I am very happy with the choices that I made."
Elsewhere in his conversation, Khandewal shared about his series Amar Vishwas, noting, "This is not about constructing my career. This is about following my gut. When I was told that this is based on a novel written 25 years back, I asked about the subject and the gist.”
He added, “Then I realised it was about casting couch. If it had been written, it means it was prevalent in the industry 25 years back as well. It is commendable that the writer could write something so boldly. They had my interest already."
Notably, the series was released on February 11, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.