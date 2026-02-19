News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry

The 'Left Right Left' actor made a shocking revelation about the struggles he faced during his early years

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry
Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry

Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about his shocking experience with the casting couch, admitting, “I did face it,” and shedding light on the darker side of the film industry.

While speaking with Filmfare, the Left Right Left actor made a shocking revelation about facing the casting couch during his early years.

Opening up about his experiences, Rajeev said, "You will probably hear it from everyone. It is a part and parcel of every industry.”

He went on to say, “Someone powerful or someone who is in a position to make a difference to your career or to your life, would try and exploit you. If he wants to. So yes, I did face it. Not on one occasion but a couple of occasions.”

The Fever star also added, “And I had to make the choice. I had made my choice. And to be honest, I am very happy with the choices that I made."

Elsewhere in his conversation, Khandewal shared about his series Amar Vishwas, noting, "This is not about constructing my career. This is about following my gut. When I was told that this is based on a novel written 25 years back, I asked about the subject and the gist.”

He added, “Then I realised it was about casting couch. If it had been written, it means it was prevalent in the industry 25 years back as well. It is commendable that the writer could write something so boldly. They had my interest already."

Notably, the series was released on February 11, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.

Karan Johar feels 'honoured' amid ongoing legal mess over wrongful termination
Karan Johar feels 'honoured' amid ongoing legal mess over wrongful termination
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’
From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak
From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak
Alia Bhatt secures major role ahead of 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony
Alia Bhatt secures major role ahead of 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony
Rajpal Yadav case: Businessman who gave loan to actor breaks silence
Rajpal Yadav case: Businessman who gave loan to actor breaks silence
Mahira Khan adopts new habit ahead of her new movie
Mahira Khan adopts new habit ahead of her new movie
Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s condition raises concern after new health update
Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s condition raises concern after new health update
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message
Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'
Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'
Karan Johar drops thought-provoking post about loyalty: 'So alone'
Karan Johar drops thought-provoking post about loyalty: 'So alone'
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan

Popular News

Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defence dies at 76

Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defence dies at 76
31 minutes ago
Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement

Peter Greene’s passing takes new turn after cause of death announcement
an hour ago
Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know

Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know
11 hours ago