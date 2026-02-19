Keith Urban reacts as ex Nicole Kidman gets new romantic proposal

Keith Urban has recently reacted to his ex-wife Nicole Kidman got a new romantic proposal by a wealthy businessman.
For the unversed, few months after their divorce, there were reports that MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem has shown interest in the 58-year-old actress.
The duo has mutual friends and even has met twice in group settings but not spent time together alone yet.
In this regard, insiders dished true feelings of her 58-year-old ex-husband, revealing he is "raging" over the reported new interest.
"Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly," said the source, adding that he is jealous over the fact that the businessman is an older multi-millionaire.
"Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him," the tipster tattled, adding, "Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve."
Interestingly, another source familiar with the situation said that Urban's reaction comes from concern rather than jealousy as he feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumours.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years and are parents of two daughters: Sunday Rose, born 2008 and Faith Margaret, born 2010.
The former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" and "marital difficulties" as a reason of their divorce.