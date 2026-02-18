Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’ 

Kiara Advani remembers her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra, for his “unconditional love” after his passing.
The Kabir Singh actress penned an emotional tribute for her husband Sidharth Malhotra’s father, who died recently after a long illness.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, the Shershaah actress wrote, “From the very beginning—you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity is effortless. Your love for your family was at the centre of everything you did.”
“You showed up—every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return. Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever,” the actress continued.
Advani added that the former Merchant Navy captain has left behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love that will live in his children, grandchildren, and in all who were blessed to know him.
The War 2 starlet concluded her post saying, “Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.”
The post prompted prayers and support from Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia and several other actors.
Sidharth Malhotra’s father passed away on February 14 in New Delhi after a long battle with illness.
The Student of the Year star also paid heartfelt tribute to his father on Tuesday, in which he called him the most courageous person who never lost his grace, from commanding the seas to facing illness and tough times in a wheelchair after a stroke.
Malhotra also vowed to hold the family together and carry father's name, values and light forward.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 1, 2023, and welcomed daughter Saraayah on July 15, 2025.