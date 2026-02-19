Rajpal Yadav releases first official statement after jail release: 'Don’t want sympathy'

Rajpal Yadav recently released his first official statement after being released from jail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.
For the unversed, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star, who surrendered to Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline for him, was released on Tuesday, February 17.
The 54-year-old actor, who is currently attending his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, was questioned about the financial support he has supposedly received from some notable faces of Bollywood, he said, “I respect all the help, but I don’t want sympathy.”
He told Times Entertainment, “I am careful with my words because even a slight change in my words can create issues,” adding that he has never tried to twist his words.
Yadav then explained, “When the High Court ordered me to surrender, I did that.
“When they ordered me to come out, I did.
“If the court says wait, I will wait.”
He then reiterated, “I have never tried to twist my words or change my stand to suit a moment.”
As an actor, the Hungama performer shared that he has observed a lot in jail, recalling, “This case first appeared in the media in 2012. Reports stated, ‘Rajpal Yadav is a fraud.’ Since then, I have had at least 10 films a year. Why would anyone work with me if I was a fraud?”
According to him, the industry doesn’t need to prove that they are with him.
In the end, Rajpal Yadav said, “I have faith that everyone is with me.”