News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Rajpal Yadav releases first official statement after jail release: 'Don’t want sympathy'

Rajpal Yadav recently walked out of Tihar jail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case

  • By Salima Bhutto
Rajpal Yadav releases first official statement after jail release: Don’t want sympathy
Rajpal Yadav releases first official statement after jail release: 'Don’t want sympathy'

Rajpal Yadav recently released his first official statement after being released from jail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

For the unversed, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star, who surrendered to Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline for him, was released on Tuesday, February 17.

The 54-year-old actor, who is currently attending his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, was questioned about the financial support he has supposedly received from some notable faces of Bollywood, he said, “I respect all the help, but I don’t want sympathy.”

He told Times Entertainment, “I am careful with my words because even a slight change in my words can create issues,” adding that he has never tried to twist his words.

Yadav then explained, “When the High Court ordered me to surrender, I did that.

“When they ordered me to come out, I did.

“If the court says wait, I will wait.”

He then reiterated, “I have never tried to twist my words or change my stand to suit a moment.”

As an actor, the Hungama performer shared that he has observed a lot in jail, recalling, “This case first appeared in the media in 2012. Reports stated, ‘Rajpal Yadav is a fraud.’ Since then, I have had at least 10 films a year. Why would anyone work with me if I was a fraud?”

According to him, the industry doesn’t need to prove that they are with him.

In the end, Rajpal Yadav said, “I have faith that everyone is with me.”

Keith Urban reacts as ex Nicole Kidman gets new romantic proposal
Keith Urban reacts as ex Nicole Kidman gets new romantic proposal
Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry
Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry
Karan Johar feels 'honoured' amid ongoing legal mess over wrongful termination
Karan Johar feels 'honoured' amid ongoing legal mess over wrongful termination
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’
From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak
From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak
Alia Bhatt secures major role ahead of 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony
Alia Bhatt secures major role ahead of 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony
Rajpal Yadav case: Businessman who gave loan to actor breaks silence
Rajpal Yadav case: Businessman who gave loan to actor breaks silence
Mahira Khan adopts new habit ahead of her new movie
Mahira Khan adopts new habit ahead of her new movie
Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s condition raises concern after new health update
Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s condition raises concern after new health update
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message
Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'
Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'

Popular News

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
16 minutes ago
South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid

South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid
21 minutes ago
MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'

MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'
2 hours ago