From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak

The blessed month of Ramadan has officially started across different parts of the world, including Pakistan.

To mark the beginning of the holy month, many Pakistani celebrities either muslims or non-muslims, have extended lots of love, blessings, and wishes to everyone for a blessed month.

Waseem Badami

Taking to Instagram, the highly-popular journalist and host Waseem Badami have shared a heartfelt video, while listening his Ramadan transmission’s kalam, recited by the martyred sufi qawal Amjad Sabri, and Junaid Jamshed, remembering and missing his dear friends ahead of the start of Shan-e-Ramzan 2026.

Waseem wrote, “Still get goosebumps every time I hear Amjad Sabri’s voice. Shan e Ramzan feels incomplete without Amjad Sabri & Junaid Bhai."


Danish Taimoor

On February 18, The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi starlet also wished everyone a very happy Ramadan with an Instagram post, blessing everyone in the holy month.


Ahsan Khan

The British-Pakistani actor thanked the Almighty Allah, as he is set to host his Ramdan transmission “Ramzan Pakistan” on PTV News.

The caption read, “#ramzanpakistan"

"Entering a new decade is not about growing older - it is about growing wiser, stronger, and more intentional. Alhamdullilah”

From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak

Sunita Marshall

The highly-popular Christian model and actor has wished everyone “Ramadan Mubarak.”

Notably, she tied the knot with Pakistani muslim actor Hassan Ahmed in 2009 and the adorable couple share two children Zynah Ahmed and Raakin Ahmed, who also follow muslim religion.

From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak

Mawra Hocane

The Jama Taqseem actress shared an Instagram Story, writing “Ramazan Mubarak my sweet humans,” while calling this month, “the best time of the year.”

From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak

Yumna Zaidi

The Tere Bin artist shared an Instagram post with her followers a blessed month, with full of mercy and peace.

The post read, “Ramadan Mubarak”

“I wish you a Ramadan full of: Mercy, blessings, sabr, shukr, tawakkul, khair, and a heart at peace with Allah. May it be a month of forgiveness and endless rewards.”

In another post, she prayed, "May this be the Ramadan that changes our lives forever."

From Waseem Badami to Mawra Hocane, Pakistani celebrities wish Ramadan mubarak


