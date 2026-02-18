Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s condition raises concern after new health update

News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Salim Khan, father of Bollywood star Salman Khan, has reportedly been placed on ventilator support, raising concerns about his health.

The Sultan star’s father was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026.

As per the Indian Express, the 90-year-old veteran is currently kept on a ventilator.

According to the hospital staff, Khan was brought in around 8.30 am on Tuesday after suffering a haemorrhage.

“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital was quoted regarding Salim Khan's surgery.

“He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” the doctor further shared a health update.

Shortly after he was admitted, Salman Khan also reached the hospital premises.

In a viral video, Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital Tuesday morning with heavy security, wearing a black T-shirt and cap, without speaking to the media.

Other family members, including Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, and Atul Agnihotri, were also spotted, though the Khan family has yet to comment on Salim Khan’s health.

It should be noted that Salim Khan has long been hailed as a pioneering and influential Hindi film screenwriter.

