  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’

The 'Jolly LLB 3' actor is set to star in his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is set for theatrical release in April 2026

In a surprising revelation, the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar made an eyebrow-raising confession about his wife Twinkle Khanna on an episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

In a candid conversation, the Hera Pheri star admitted that despite being married to one of the highly-successful authors, Twinkle Khanna, he has never read a book in his life, choosing instead to “read people, saying, “Main chehre Pdhta hoon.”

The moment unfolded while he was engaging with contestant Yash, who is a Marine Engineer by education and profession, but is currently working as a cartoon scriptwriter and an anchor for the Mumbai Indians.

Akshay shared his unusual habit, stating, “Aapko pata hai maine zindagi mein aaj tak ek bhi kitab nahi padhi hai. Main chehre padhta hoon. Sach bataun, meri wife writer hain aur mujhe lagta hai woh din mein ek kitab zaroor padhti hain. By God, maine ek bhi kitab nahi padhi.”

Akshay’s statement has garnered significant attention all over the social media, with some fans finding it funny.

On the professional front, the Jolly LLB 3 actor is set to star in his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is scheduled to hit the theatrical release on April 10, 2026.

