Alia Bhatt secures major role ahead of 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony 

Alia Bhatt is making a striking return to Hollywood, but this time in a different style!
The 32-year-old British actress is set to represent India on a global stage, according to media reports.
She will be one of the presenters at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), one of the most respected honours in international cinema, as reported by news agency ANI.
In addition to Bhatt, the highly anticipated awards gala has also announced renowned A-listers as presenters, including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson and Michael B. Jordan, among many others.
For those unaware, the Hearts of Stone actress has also made special appearances at several international events, strengthening her position as a prominent Indian voice in global cinema.
The BAFTAs 2026 will bring together an exceptional mix of presenters and nominees from across the world.
Notably, the nominations for this year's awards were announced in January.
For those unaware, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) is set to take place on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.