  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar feels honoured amid ongoing legal mess over wrongful termination
Karan Johar, who is among the celebrities attending The Honours hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, heaped praises for receiving the honour for Homebound.

The 53-year-old filmmaker, who was styled by renowned celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani, took to Instagram Story on Thursday, February 19, and thanked the news outlet honouring his backed movie, which was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

“What an honour! Thank you Hollywood Reporter India,” Johar, who opted for AMIRI designer, captioned the post.

This comes amid his hilarious interaction with paparazzi regarding Jaya Bachchan during the same event.

In a now viral post, the duo was attending The Honours event and the paparazzi asked them to pose together, but they continued talking.

The director then teased the veteran actress, saying, "From Gen-Z to paparazzi, everybody is obsessed with you."

After their chat, Johar hugged her while she caressed his cheek. While walking away, Karan looked at the paparazzi and told them that they got photos because of him.

"Mere wajah se mila photo," the director could be seen saying.

In few minutes, he repeated the same thing to Jaya, saying, "I just told them. I said, 'Mere wajah se mila photo (You got photos because of me)'."

In her response, She made a face as everyone, including Karan, laughed.

