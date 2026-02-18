News
  By Salima Bhutto
Rajpal Yadav case: Businessman who gave loan to actor breaks silence

  • By Salima Bhutto
A businessman, who gave loan to Rajpal Yadav once, finally broker her silence.

For the unversed, the comedian-actor was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in a ₹9 crore debt and cheque-bounce case, on Tuesday, February 17.

Now, Madhav Gopal Agarwal, the businessman and owner of Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, opened up about it, recalling crying in front of the actor to get his money back.

Agarwal told News Pinch, that Yadav approached him through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria.

According to the business, he insisted that his film was nearly complete and that if he did not receive immediate funding, “everything will go to waste”.

Madhav said that he initially hesitated because he did not run such a large business or work in finance, however, claimed that he gave in after Yadav’s wife texted him, for four to five days, leading to an emotional pressure.

After an agreement of ₹8 crore, he loaned them the money but after film’s loss, the businessman said that in 2013, he filed an application in the Delhi High Court asking if Murli Projects could settle the matter for ₹10.40 crore.

In the end, the businessman recalled that during the mediation in 2015, he even went to his house in Mumbai three to four times and twice and he literally cried like a child because he had also borrowed money from someone else.

For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav, who recently walked out of Tihar jail related to the same matter, took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata in 2012, which was a failure at the box office.

