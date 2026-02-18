Mahira Khan adopts new habit ahead of her new movie

Mahira Khan adopted a new habit ahead of her movie releasing in cinemas.
The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures of herself.
In the same post, she could be seen in different poses along with a horse.
In the caption, the Humsafar star penned, “Thank God, because I’m done shedding. And I loveee horses x.”
Her post comes ahead of the release of her new movie in which she will star along with Fahad Mustafa.
Titled Aag Lagay Basti Mein, the upcoming action-comedy-romance film has been written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan.
The much awaited film has been jointly produced by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Big Bang Films.
The plot revolves around Barkat, played by Mustafa, an honest but struggling man, and his wife Almaas, portrayed by Khan, who grows frustrated with what she sees as his idealistic approach to life.
Their relationship forms the emotional core of a narrative that moves between domestic tensions and criminal misadventure.
Apart from Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, the supporting cast includes Javed Sheikh as a crime boss and Tabish Hashmi in a negative role.
It’s worth mentioning here that Aag Lage Basti Mein is scheduled for release in cinemas across Pakistan on this Eid-ul-Fitr.